A warm Saturday gives way to windy and colder temperatures tonight and Sunday; much colder late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A day of warmth soon to be erased by cool, dry Polar air. After brief early week warming, Arctic air returns Tuesday night through Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wind chill values in the 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday mornings

A few showers along a late Tuesday cold front

Arctic air to bring freezing conditions for much of the Coastal Bend Thursday morning

Decent chance of meaningful rainfall next Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear, breezy and colder

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

North 12 to 22 mph

Sunday :

Sunny, windy and cool

Temperature:

High in the lower 60s

Winds:

North 17 to 29 mph

President's Day:

Mostly sunny, breezy and dry

Temperature:

High near 70

Winds:

North northeast 11 to 22 mph

Be ready to prepare tender vegetation for potential freeze Thursday morning.