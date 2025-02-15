Watch Now
A warm Saturday gives way to windy and colder temperatures tonight and Sunday; much colder late next week

A warm front raced north early today, allowing breezy, humid and very warm conditions for a day, but colder air returns tonight and Sunday. Much colder later this week, along with rain chances.
Coastal Bend temperatures to have some ups and downs this coming week.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A day of warmth soon to be erased by cool, dry Polar air. After brief early week warming, Arctic air returns Tuesday night through Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind chill values in the 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday mornings
  • A few showers along a late Tuesday cold front
  • Arctic air to bring freezing conditions for much of the Coastal Bend Thursday morning
  • Decent chance of meaningful rainfall next Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 22 mph

Sunday :
Sunny, windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 29 mph

President's Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
North northeast 11 to 22 mph

Be ready to prepare tender vegetation for potential freeze Thursday morning.

