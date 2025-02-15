A warm Saturday gives way to windy and colder temperatures tonight and Sunday; much colder late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A day of warmth soon to be erased by cool, dry Polar air. After brief early week warming, Arctic air returns Tuesday night through Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind chill values in the 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday mornings
- A few showers along a late Tuesday cold front
- Arctic air to bring freezing conditions for much of the Coastal Bend Thursday morning
- Decent chance of meaningful rainfall next Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 22 mph
Sunday :
Sunny, windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 29 mph
President's Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
North northeast 11 to 22 mph
Be ready to prepare tender vegetation for potential freeze Thursday morning.