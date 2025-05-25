A subtle pattern shift in the upper air will enhance rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Moderate to major heat risk persists through Memorial Day, while rain chances return by Tuesday and persist through the following weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid conditions will persist through Memorial Day

Rain chances return by early Tuesday and persist through the coming week

Some heavy rainfall is possible in the watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Memorial Day:

Partly cloudy, very windy, warm, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Beach conditions will be marginal, with strong winds, choppy bays, and 4 to 8 foot seas.