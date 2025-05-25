Watch Now
A subtle pattern shift in the upper air will enhance rain chances this week

Upper-air high pressure sinks south of Texas, allowing a series of disturbances to generate showers and thunderstorms over South Texas for much of the upcoming week.
HiRes precipitation model suggesting significant rainfall late Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Moderate to major heat risk persists through Memorial Day, while rain chances return by Tuesday and persist through the following weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot and humid conditions will persist through Memorial Day
  • Rain chances return by early Tuesday and persist through the coming week
  • Some heavy rainfall is possible in the watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Memorial Day:
Partly cloudy, very windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Beach conditions will be marginal, with strong winds, choppy bays, and 4 to 8 foot seas.

