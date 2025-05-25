A subtle pattern shift in the upper air will enhance rain chances this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Moderate to major heat risk persists through Memorial Day, while rain chances return by Tuesday and persist through the following weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and humid conditions will persist through Memorial Day
- Rain chances return by early Tuesday and persist through the coming week
- Some heavy rainfall is possible in the watershed
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph
Memorial Day:
Partly cloudy, very windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph
Beach conditions will be marginal, with strong winds, choppy bays, and 4 to 8 foot seas.