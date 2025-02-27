A smidge cooler tonight: Minimal changes from today's weak cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today's weak cold front has made minimal impacts and changes to the forecast. Winds have now shifted to a northerly flow allowing drier air will move in tonight and tomorrow. Tonight temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 50s.
Sunshine and warm conditions will still be expected into the weekend. Moisture and humidity will quickly return as onshore flow rebounds into the weekend and with the heat increasing into the upper 80s early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Patchy dense fog, cooler
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Warm & partly cloudy
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Friday night:
Temperature:
Winds:
Have a great evening!