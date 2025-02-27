Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

A smidge cooler tonight: Minimal changes from today's weak cold front

Warm and above average temps will return
Julia Kwedi Thursday 2/27/25 5pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today's weak cold front has made minimal impacts and changes to the forecast. Winds have now shifted to a northerly flow allowing drier air will move in tonight and tomorrow. Tonight temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 50s.

Sunshine and warm conditions will still be expected into the weekend. Moisture and humidity will quickly return as onshore flow rebounds into the weekend and with the heat increasing into the upper 80s early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Patchy dense fog, cooler
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Warm & partly cloudy
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night:
Temperature:
Winds:

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.