A smidge cooler tonight: Minimal changes from today's weak cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today's weak cold front has made minimal impacts and changes to the forecast. Winds have now shifted to a northerly flow allowing drier air will move in tonight and tomorrow. Tonight temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 50s.

Sunshine and warm conditions will still be expected into the weekend. Moisture and humidity will quickly return as onshore flow rebounds into the weekend and with the heat increasing into the upper 80s early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Patchy dense fog, cooler

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Warm & partly cloudy

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night:

Temperature:

Winds:

Have a great evening!