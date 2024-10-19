Watch Now
A showery, windy weekend with decent coastal rainfall but little to quench the watershed

Potent east-southeasterly winds will rough up the surf, bring coastal flooding and rip currents while isolated showers drench coastal communities this weekend. Another shot of rain occurs late week.
Tropical Depression 15 will bring torrential rain to Belize and southern Mexico this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect steady easterly flow through the weekend, with beach hazards includding rip currents, coastal flooding and coastal erosion.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers this weekend will be most concentrated over Nueces, Kleberg and Jim Wells Counties
  • Temperatures will remain near normal
  • Beware hazards on the beach and in the coastal waters

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 14 to 26 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low near 70
Winds:
East 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 13 to 25 mph

Generally fair to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers this weekend, but persistent east winds will mean marine hazards.

