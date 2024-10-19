A showery, windy weekend with decent coastal rainfall but little to quench the watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect steady easterly flow through the weekend, with beach hazards includding rip currents, coastal flooding and coastal erosion.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers this weekend will be most concentrated over Nueces, Kleberg and Jim Wells Counties

Temperatures will remain near normal

Beware hazards on the beach and in the coastal waters

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East 14 to 26 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

Low near 70

Winds:

East 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 13 to 25 mph

Generally fair to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers this weekend, but persistent east winds will mean marine hazards.