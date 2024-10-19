A showery, windy weekend with decent coastal rainfall but little to quench the watershed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect steady easterly flow through the weekend, with beach hazards includding rip currents, coastal flooding and coastal erosion.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers this weekend will be most concentrated over Nueces, Kleberg and Jim Wells Counties
- Temperatures will remain near normal
- Beware hazards on the beach and in the coastal waters
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 14 to 26 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
Low near 70
Winds:
East 12 to 23 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 13 to 25 mph
Generally fair to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers this weekend, but persistent east winds will mean marine hazards.