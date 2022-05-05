A few showers today, then the heat cranks up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance to our north created a round of some severe storms overnight for parts of North Texas and Oklahoma. As that system progresses towards the east-northeast today, there will be another round of some potentially strong storms that will move into East Texas today and stretch into parts of Louisiana and Arkansas.

We remain on the bottom end of the storm system and we’re lucky enough to see a little pocket of instability across the region this morning. Most of the rainfall this morning is light in nature, but there are a few spotty areas that could see some heavier downpours and even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Early morning commuters are urged to use caution on the roads. Throughout the day, if we see some shower activity, some of the roads could become a little slick.

Despite the morning clouds and shower activity, we’re still forecast to see a little bit of some afternoon sunshine that will take temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s with a lot of wind and humidity.

Upper-level high pressure takes over by tomorrow and we’re going to be in for lots of sunshine and very hot Mother’s Day Weekend. Even the start of Buc Days tonight with the carnival kicking off will be good, but temperatures will be warm and stuffy.

As the high-pressure dome takes over, rain chances go out the winds and highs will shoot to summer-like levels in the middle 90s with heat indices around 100°-107°. Be sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water when working outdoors.

Today: Starting off with AM showers in the area, some pockets may become heavy; otherwise, turning mainly to partly cloudy with plenty of heat, windy and humidity…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting around 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and quiet…Low: 75…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Heat really cranks up; hot and humid with windy conditions under mainly sunny skies…High: 95…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100°-105°.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, scorching hot and humid with winds on the windy side again…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 102°-108°.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mainly sunny, very hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 100°-105°.

Monday: Still a good amount of sunshine, plenty of heat and humidity…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 100°-105°.

Tuesday: More clouds, not as hot, but still very warm and muggy…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!