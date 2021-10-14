A few showers, humid, warm & windy ahead of Friday evening cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is still plenty of tropical moisture left over from Pamela, which as been degraded to remnants by the National Hurricane Center, that is streaming over South Texas and into East Texas this morning.

Most of the severe weather associated with the system has been out to the west and north of the Coastal Bend, as forecast, and we’ll continue to hold on to the opportunity to see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region today. The severe threat though, is beginning to break down though as an upper-level disturbance lifts farther north.

The next weather feature we’ll be tracking, in addition to the showers and storms in the region today, will be a cold front that is currently draped over North Texas.

This will drive southward throughout the day today and tomorrow. It is forecast to move through our region Friday evening and bring another round of some showers and storms with its passage.

Once that occurs, we’ll see much cooler and drier air filter into the region and morning lows will drop into the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the weekend and early next week. We won’t clear out completely once the front goes by, but we’ll see decent sunshine over Saturday, Sunday and into early next week as well.

Today: Isolated to scattered showers and storms; still windy, humid and hot…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, less wind, humid and mild…Low: 74…Wind: SSW 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with good sunshine, hot and steamy with isolated showers as a cold front approaches late in the day…High: 93…Wind: NNE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front pushes in the early morning with isolated showers, cooler and drier conditions follow…High: 79…Wind: N 11-22 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some sunshine braking through, less wind, cooler…High: 80…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, cool morning and comfortable afternoon with sunshine…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer and more humid…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day!