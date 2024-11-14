A cold front early today brought dry air into South Texas, but moisture returns this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The essence of fall is change, and around the Coastal Bend it comes gradually and usually too late for comfort. Today, a taste of fall arrived with a predawn cold front followed by cool, dry northerly breezes. No rain fell, however, and that is a continuing challenge for our watershed. With combined lake levels at around 21 percent, we stand at threshold of Stage 3 water restrictions. There is hope, however, of measurable rainfall early next week, as Gulf moisture returns to the region on a vigorous southeasterly breeze to fuel a Monday cold front. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday through Monday will leave up to a half inch of rainfall, but mostly along the coast and not in the watershed. Much cooler and quite dry conditions will persist through late week, with temperatures falling below normal.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sara was named this afternoon in the northwest Caribbean. Its expected path will carry it across the Yucatan into the southwest Gulf of Mexico, but the strong front affect us next week with push the tropical system well away from the Coastal Bend. Still, rip currents and coastal flooding may be an issue.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fair skies will cool nights will persist through the end of the work week

Increasing humidity from strong southeasterly winds will prevail this weekend

Rain chances will return from late Sunday through Monday

A strong cold front will send temperatures to near or below normal Tuesday through Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Light northeast

Tomorrow:

Sunny and dry

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Saturday):

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 11 to 22 mph

A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through midnight tomorrow night, and more hazardous marine conditions are expected next week.