The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Grinch is all about Christmas — all about hating it, to be specific — but did you know he had some pretty strong opinions on another big holiday? In the lesser-known prequel to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (although we’re sure some of you will remember this if you think back to 1977), the green grouch spends Halloween trying his hardest to ruin the spooky occasion for the Whos of Whoville.

“Halloween is Grinch Night” was a short animated movie that aired as a TV special, designed to be a prequel to the hugely successful Christmas feature (despite the fact that Dr. Seuss wrote it 20 years after 1957’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”).

It may not be as famous as its Christmas counterpart, but “Halloween is Grinch Night” is definitely worth a watch. Complete with all the witty one-liners we expect from all Seuss creations, it won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program in 1978. Interesting fact: the term “Halloween” isn’t actually mentioned in the movie; “Grinch Night” is used instead.

You can catch the entire 25-minute feature on YouTube.

The original animated TV special “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” with Boris Karloff first appeared in 1966, about 10 years after the book was published. The Grinch also appeared in episodes of Nickelodeon show “The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss” between 1996 and 1998.

Then he made the transition to the silver screen, appearing in Ron Howard’s live-action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the 2000 movie featuring Jim Carrey, and in 2018’s Illumination Entertainment’s computer-animated “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ready to get your Grinch on? We’ll carve the roast beast!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.