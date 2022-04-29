Viral Video Of Grandpa-Granddaughter Sleepover Lovingly Captures Their Sweet Relationship

When life gets too tough, many of us start wishing we could go back to the carefree days of sleeping over at our grandparents’ house. Don’t let it make you feel silly, because it turns out that grandparents miss those days, too.

A woman recently found that out for herself when she got an unexpected invitation from her 92-year-old grandfather.

Megan Elizabeth, who goes by @meganelizabeth1016 on TikTok, shared the sweet story that led her to have a sleepover with her beloved grandparent at the age of 29, well past the age when many of us are still doing that. It all started with a text message that will hit you right in the feels unless you’re made of stone.

“Hi Megan it’s grandpa,” the text started, according to Elizabeth’s video. “Would you like to come over and have a sleepover? I haven’t been feeling well and miss you. We can order food and watch a mystery show.”

OK, who could be too busy for a night like that? Clearly not this granddaughter, as she replied that she’d be over “around 7” and asked if he wanted her to pick anything special up from the store. His requests took the whole thing to the next level.

Elizabeth’s grandpa asked for applesauce (“the cinnamon kind,” specifically), mashed potatoes and strawberry ice cream, “because I have no teeth and can only eat soft things. Ha.”

She came through, picking up everything on his list and watching “his favorite black-and-white murder-mystery show.” For his part, he made her bed the same way he’d make it when she was a little girl, complete with her favorite doll that belonged to her late grandmother. He also gave her a flashlight in case she got scared.

“Staying here brings back so many good memories from my childhood,” Elizabeth wrote in the video. “I love my grandpa so much.”

After the night was over, she got up at 5:30 a.m. to leave for work and her host saw her out and waved goodbye as she drove off, which she showed in another video.

“His health is declining, so I take any opportunity to see him,” Elizabeth wrote in the initial TikTok video, which was watched more than 17,000 times in its first four days online. She said she’s his only granddaughter, which makes the whole thing even sweeter.

[h/t: Upworthy]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.