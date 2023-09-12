We Honor Veterans program enhancing comfort and care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The physical and emotional toll of war and service could affect a veteran for the rest of their life. Those impacts have inspired efforts improve care for those who have served, until their very last breath.

Altus Hospice - Corpus Christiis highlighting the We Honor Veterans program. The program derives from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) .

The program consists of guidance and resources for participating organizations, known as partners. It's focused on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment for veterans who are near the end of their life.

NHPCO and the VA recognizes each partner's achievements and strides within the program with a tiered system.

There are five levels that partners can achieve. Altus Hospice - Corpus Christi reached Level 5 in January of 2023.

"The goal of the program is simple, to care for and honor those who have served when they reach the end of life." said Ronnie Schultz, the area volunteer coordinator for the Altus Hospice and the program."At Altus hospice we like to show our patience and their caregivers that we're not just some company providing service to them. We're like family."

Veterans seeking resources, companionship, or services can connect with Altus Hospice staff. Volunteers are involved in the program. They participate in events and visit patients or veterans who desire to see a friendly face.

"Some of these veterans are at facilities. And I've met a lot of veterans that I've met and seen and they're isolated and need someone to talk to. They need to know someone is there for them," Schultz said.

Schultz is an Air Force veteran. He was a crew chief and served for nine years. As the We Honor Veterans area volunteer coordinator he oversees several events and also connects with veterans in need.

"These veteran patients love having someone to relate to, someone they can communicate with. There's a certain language you have to speak as a veteran," Schultz said.

Schultz is hoping veterans will volunteer to help with the program. However, he said anyone who is will to serve former members of the military will be appreciated and their experience volunteering can be rewarding.

Francisco Rubinos is a volunteer with no military experience. However, he said he enjoys building connections and helping those who have served the country.

He's been a volunteer of Altus Hospice and involved in the We Honor Veterans program for almost a year.

"Hearing them talk and hearing their stories it's almost like a history book. So it's really fulfilling for me." he said.

He said when he's volunteering, the job is simple because a little effort goes a long way.

"I just ask them, as simple as how was your day? Or sometimes I even bring them little goodies just to make them smile for the day." he explained.

Altus Hospice also has pinning ceremonies at locations like nursing facilities where veterans receive a certificate and a gift.

"During the ceremonies it's really touching because you can see that they really appreciate that people do remember them. But I just feel so honored just to be with them," Rubinos said.

To inquire about services or the We Honor Veterans program, call (361) 396-4164.

