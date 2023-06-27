War & Peace military gift shop closing down after four decades in business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the end of an era for a well loved Corpus Christi establishment and gathering place for Coastal Bend veterans.

Noe Bocanegra, the owner of the War & Peace military memorabilia store, said after four decades, it’s time to retire.

“I’m getting up there in age." Bocanegra said. "I think I’m still healthy enough to keep doing this, but my wife says 'I’m tired… Let’s quit.'“

After the Vietnam War, Bocanegra originally wanted to work on the railroad. But he shattered his back in a helicopter accident, which left him wheelchair bound and unable to pass his physical.

When he recovered, he chose to get into the gift shop business, specifically aimed at helping veterans. War & Peace LTD was the perfect fit.

“It was great. I wanted something that was not (military) surplus,” Bocanegra, who handcrafts most of the items that he sells, said.

War & Peace first opened up at the Sunrise Mall, then more recently reopened at La Palmera right next to Longhorn restaurant.

With the closing, everything in the store is being sold a huge discounts - from military hats, pens, posters - thousands of items are for sale now through July 4.

After all these years in business, the only thing remaining are the memories. However, for war veterans like William Ingram, the iconic store was much more than about selling military stuff. Its a safe haven.

“I really don’t want him (Bocanegra) to go, because I know I could come in and talk to him about anything… And he listens… And that’s unique, “ Ingram said.

“I’ve made so many great friends. These guys come in… we sit around and talk… and reminisce ... and that helps with the brain. It helps us cope,” Bocanegra said.

That camaraderie makes his decision to close the shop so much more difficult.

“It’s going to be hard because I built it up perfect. This is my baby," Bocanegra said. "Now I gotta let it go.“

