Vietnam veterans reunite in Odem 55 years after serving

ODEM, Texas — Wednesday morning coffee on a wet autumn day was far from routine for five Vietnam veterans. Corpus Christi local, Arnold Leal hosted a reunion for his fellow comrades at his dwelling in Odem. The men came from all across the country.

55 years since their time in service, the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) veterans were able to reconnect, share memories, and eat barbecue at Semper Fi Ranch.

The veterans were a part of the First Platoon Echo Company First Reconnaissance Battalion. The group started out in boot camp together. Several of them, like Nick Paige, were younger than 20-years-old when they became U.S. Marines.

"Being here with the guys, it makes me feel like I'm 19 again." Paige said. "I would say I was a kid then. Now, my 19-year-old self wouldn't like that and say no I wasn't."

Paige traveled from New Hampshire to see the other veterans. About a half a century ago, they were among half a million U.S. troops sent to Vietnam. Together they experienced the height of the war.

"We were a recon team," Florida resident, Edward Warren said. "A recon team, if they do what they're supposed to, they're supposed to stay clandestine. Hidden in the bush. The only time we would come out of the bush was to do a quick ambush on somebody."

"We took the responsibility for each other. Trusted in each other, shared things with each other," Paige said. "It's kind of that level of trust that I haven't shared with any others."

Despite pursuing different paths after coming back from the war, the bond they formed stood the test of distance and time. Even death couldn't untie their link.

During the 2023 reunion, they made sure to pause the joy and laughter to honor those who would've been with them at Semper Fi Ranch. During the ceremony, Paige read the words of an author which described the depths of friendships made up of people they all will never forget.

"Life might get in the way," Paige said. "But as long as I have memories I will think of them all every day. I'm sure when I leave this world my thoughts will be of my family and my comrades. Such good men. That's what you guys are. That's why I'm here. and I think that's what represents what the reunion is all about."

The men don't know when they'll meet next, however, they plan to utilize various methods of staying connected.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com