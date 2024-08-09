Veteran Services receives new truck, fueling outreach efforts

The Nueces County Veterans Services received the keys for a brand new 2024 Toyota Tundra on Friday.

Community groups donated money to make this gift possible.

The truck will be used to fuel the department's outreach efforts.

There are about 24,700 veterans registered in Nueces County. The Nueces County Veterans Services Office helps around 60 veterans a day. That's why a big donation became a momentous occasion for the department.

JJ De La Cerda, the Nueces County Veterans Services Officer, said, "I've been working with the County for five years now, and this is the first time that our department actually has a vehicle in the history of the department. It's been since the 1800s, I believe."

A 2024 Toyota Tundra could cost around $45,000 to $65,000. The department's benefit is a result of community generosity in motion. According to De La Cerda, former Nueces County Commissioner Betty Jean Longoria spearheaded the effort to fund the truck. The Mike Shaw Toyota Foundation, Port of Corpus Christi, Duty and Honor Foundation, and an anonymous donor contributed funds to fuel Veteran Services outreach efforts.

"It's a noble cause. We're out here to honor and take care of our veterans, and with this truck, that's what we're going to do," said De La Cerda.

The vehicle can now be used to restock the Veterans' Pantry and for operations and maintenance of the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetary.

"If we have homeless veterans out on the street, we try to go out there and offer some help. On the same token, if we have a home-bound veteran that's in need of applying for benefits then we go out there and see them," added De La Cerda.

