Several events planned in August to commemorate wounded and killed U.S. troops

Coastal Bend community members are invited to participate in several events planned to commemorate U.S. military members who were wounded or killed in service.

The events are in August, planned around National Purple Heart Day.

Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7. It's a day people can remember troops who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service. It's also a special opportunity to say “Thank You” to the nearly two million brave men and women who fought for our nation’s freedom and bear the physical scars of war. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving.

The non-profit organization Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) chapter 598 is hosting events throughout the month of August to commemorate Purple Heart recipients.

Here are the events that are scheduled:



Purple Heart Ceremony - The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. It will be held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park at 222 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

- The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. It will be held at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park at 222 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Purple Heart Baseball Game - MOPH is inviting people to its annual Hooks game which celebrates National Purple Heart Day. The game is on August 10. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. You can secure tickets by texting (949) 923-9417.

MOPH is inviting people to its annual Hooks game which celebrates National Purple Heart Day. The game is on August 10. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. You can secure tickets by texting (949) 923-9417. Purple Heart Hero Workout - Whether you are a Purple Heart recipient, a Veteran, active duty military, or a supporter of the armed forces, MOPH is encouraging people to join them for a special workout to honor and remember those who have been wounded or killed in combat. If you don't want to workout, you are invited to cheer for participants. It's on August 17. The day starts at 9:30 a.m. at CrossFit Kohen at 7522 Bichon Dr, Suite 301, Corpus Christi, TX 78414). To register for the free event click here.

