Salvation Army helping local veterans with bills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Veteran's Commission (TVC) awarded the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend a $300,000 grant. The Salvation Army will use the money to help qualifying veterans and their dependents/spouses pay for rent or utility bills.

"Veterans and their families who fall on hard times don't have to fight alone," said Kyle Knutson of The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend. "We have funds available and designated specifically to help qualifying Veterans, their dependents/spouses, and surviving spouses with their rent and utility bills."

Any veteran can qualify regardless of discharge status. They have to provide their DD214 and they must have been homeless for two years. The Salvation Army and the TVC have been working together since 2018. Last year the organizations were able to help about 240 veterans. This year they hope to help more.

"I'm proud to serve all of our clients, but it's a special honor to be able to give back to those who have sacrificed everything for us," said Kyle Knutson.

This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance. The Fund for Veterans' Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.TVC.Texas.gov

For those seeking assistance, please call 361-884-9497 to speak with a case manager.

(The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend contributed to this report)

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com