Radio show keeps veterans connected

Pat Simon
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 18:15:00-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s become a Saturday morning tradition for military veterans and their families in the Coastal Bend.

“We’re getting attention,” quipped 93-year-old Korean War veterans Dotson Lewis, the host of the Veterans Radio Roundtable.

Lewis started the two-hour veteran’s community conversation five years ago as a way to ensure veteran’s voices and concerns were heard. It airs at 8 a.m. on 1440 AM and 98.7 FM KEYS.

“I was shocked, to say the least, of what veterans were going through to get things done,” he said.

The show is filled with news about veterans, upcoming events, and newsmakers, such as state representative Todd Hunter and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Hunter used a recent opportunity to outline important upcoming legislation for 2022 that will impact veterans and their families.

“I think we need to ensure that veterans are getting their tax exemptions, not only for veterans, but their spouses and families,” Hunter said.

Whether it's questions about medical benefits, or even job fairs, Lewis uses the power of sharing ideas and information on the airwaves with his fellow veterans. It’s what motivates him to make sure every veteran is pointed in the right direction to get the help they need.

“I get emails or calls," Lewis said. "Hey, is this going on? Yeah. It helps.”

