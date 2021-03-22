Non-profit offers rides to veterans, others in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A local veteran is frustrated because he’s had to miss his medical appointments simply because he can’t get to them.

“It’s a hassle,” said U.S. Army veteran Ramon Guerrero. “My daughter used to take me, but she's working most of the time. My other brother is working too.”

He used to ride the RTA bus, but his stop has been closed by Morgan St construction; and tthe next stop on his route is simply too far for him to walk.

For this 81-year-old, getting an Uber is out of the question and taxis are too expensive. $10 each way, he says, to get to the VA Clinic.

“Sometimes I have to go all the way to the Naval Air Station,” said Guerrero. “How am I going to afford $25 just tp get up there? That's just one way.”

That’s where Feonix Mobility Rising comes in.

“Transportation access to health care is a big part of the need, and that's what we're here for,” said Valerie Lefler, founder and Executive Director.

Feonix Mobility Rising’s mission is get people to their medical appointments. Not just veterans, but anyone in need.

“My great-grandpa in World War I drove a hospital truck,” said Lefler. “For me, this is one of the ways I can pay tribute to his memory.”

The process is simple; the call center operator takes the information and sets up the rides, which cost between 58 cents and $1.75/mile.

Feonix also a Freedom Miles program, where miles are donated. The program is also available across the Coastal Bend.

“We can got to Kingsville, to Beeville,” said Lefler. “A lot of times, the rural areas have the biggest challenges of transportation.”

Feonix currently only has one volunteer driver, and is actively recruiting more to provide more rides for the community.

