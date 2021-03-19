New Facebook group connects veterans with donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A new social media group is designed to get veterans items they need.

The best part? It’s all free.

It’s no secret how much the Coastal Bend cares for its veterans, and this group is just another way… to connect those kind people and the vets they want to help.

“He was just a really kind man, he supported veterans in everything he did,” said Barbara Gennaway of her uncle Eddie.

All four of Gennaway’s four uncles all served in the military.

“Even though they came from immigrant parents, they were so happy to be Americans, every one of them,” said Gennaway.

Edmund “Eddie” Gennaway served aboard a U.S. Navy submarine during the Korean War. He passed away in 2019, leaving behind lots of clothes, many still with tags. Gennaway tried to find a group to donate them to, on the condition the clothes go to veterans.

“He always supported veteran charities, besides animal charities,” said Gennaway. “I know that he would like that.”

Gennaway had little luck until she found “The Veteran Connection Of The Costal Bend.”

“We’ve been getting calls from the community, donors specifically, trying to get items to veterans,” said Nueces County Veterans Services Officer J.J. De La Cerda.

De La Cerda helps veterans every day. Now, he’s connecting others who want to help with veterans in need.

He has no warehouse or storage space, but he does have a computer. De La Cerda created the Facebook group for people to list items they want to donate.

“Connect the donor directly to the veteran and get that item donated straight to them,” said De La Cerda.

Anyone can join the group, though there are a couple of questions to answer before approval. Once in, items are listed, and veterans can claim them. It’s not exactly what Gennaway was looking for, but it’s close enough.

“I know it’s going to go to veterans,” she said. “That’s wonderful for all of us, it gives us a little peace, a little closure.”

Closure for Gennaway, and for De La Cerda, another way to take care of veterans.

“It’s great that the community responds in this manner because we’ve got to take care of our own,” he said.

