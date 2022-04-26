Navy veteran kicks off food drive to help feed fellow veterans and their families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day, a local food pantry that assists low-income and homeless veterans and their families barely manages to keep its shelves stocked. Every day, it's a struggle

"We've had veterans who have lost their jobs reach out to us and say 'I need food. I need to feed my family. Can you help us out?' " said Nueces County Director of Veterans Services J J De La Cerda.

But as a county employee, De La Cerda cannot ask for donations to the food pantry.

"We're only as good as our most vulnerable veterans and we've got to work together to stay together and so that's what we are trying to do now," said De La Cerda.

What's worse: He said his office was denied a $150,000 grant it usually counts on from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC). That grant helps fill the pantry.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the TVC to inquire about the grant's rejection, and are waiting to hear back.

Regardless, the daily challenge to ensure veterans and their families are fed is real. Donations are needed.

Enter Kristy Jackson; real-estate agent by day, and veterans advocate 24/7. She also happens to be a Navy veteran.

"Probably, everything I do is very personal to me," Jackson admits. "I want to just do whatever I can to make sure that I make a difference, and maybe I'll change one person's day."

Jackson just launched a three-week food drive to help fill the pantry called Spring Into Action. She spent the last few days wrapping donation boxes with patriotic red-, white- and blue-colored paper and bows.

Food drives such as Jackson's are critical to help feed veterans like such as Van-Zeller Johnson.

"It's a blessing," said Johnson during a recent visit to the county veterans office. "This helps me be self-sufficient."

If you are interested in donating to the Spring Into Action drive, you can drop off non-perishable items and hygiene items at donation boxes at these locations around the city:

Fleet Reserve Association, 1651 Flour Bluff Dr.

Green Waves, 13921 SPID

Revolutionary Insurance, 615 N. Broadway #2020

Santa Fe Chiropractic, 4825 Everhart Rd.

Stephanie Waterman Farmers Insurance, 5656 S. Staples #200

Here is a list of items most in need for veterans and their families:

Pudding

Cereal bars

Fruit cups

Bottled water

Drink boxes

Peanut butter crackers

Applesauce

Spoons

Canned meat (tuna, ham, sausage), vegetables, beans, pasta)

Shampoo/conditioner/soap (ALL in one)

Deodorant

Shaving cream

Disposable razors

The Spring Into Action drive runs through May 9.