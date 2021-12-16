Contractor, non-profit team up to help disabled veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A disabled veteran and his wife, displaced by fire, needed a Christmas miracle to get back into their home by the holidays.

Thanks to a local contractor and a national non-profit, that miracle just may happen.

Veterans in Focus first told Troy Tuttle’s story in October, his home was nearly destroyed by fire a year ago. Troy is unable to work after neck surgery, while Sylvia works as many as 84 hours a week to keep them afloat.

There's plenty going on now at the Tuttles' Nandina Dr. home — crews working inside and out, all with one objective.

“We'll hopefully have the house ready by Christmas,” said Frank Peralez.

Peralez stepped up, along with his company ABC Building and Remodeling. The company is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi to get the Tuttles back into their home.

“It's basically a shell,” Peralez said of the home, which was gutted by fire. “The whole house will be completely redone.”

Helping Habitat for Humanity is nothing new for Peralez.

“He has been very helpful, especially with veterans in need,” said Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi Executive Director Sasha Christensen.

Christensen said the Tuttles previously applied for assistance but were denied. However, once she learned just how dire the situation was, Christensen knew this project was a worthy one.

“There's no way they'd be able to achieve recovery on their own with the amount of work that needs to be done,” Christensen said.

The project is funded through Habitat for Humanity's Disaster Recovery Repair Program. Habitat and Lowe’s provided the materials, roughly $20,000 worth.

Habitat for Humanity is also providing volunteers.

“Essentially it will be a community effort, and that's what Habitat is all about,” Christensen said.

Meanwhile, Peralez is providing the skilled labor.

“I always like giving back to the community,” Peralez said. “The veterans, I have a soft spot in my heart for them.”

Together, they may pull off a miracle.

“We're going to combine our resources and hopefully have them back into their home by Christmas,” said Christensen.

This isn't the first project Peralez has helped Veterans In Focus with: He previously has assisted with projects for both Troy Stump and Pedro Lerma.

fixed bathroom 2.jpg These are the finished product at the Lermas home. Courtesy photos Fixed bathroom 1.jpg These are the finished product at the Lermas home. Courtesy photos fixed bathroom 3.jpg These are the finished product at the Lermas home. Courtesy photos

Peralez says if the city issues permits for the project in time, he can accomplish miracles.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.