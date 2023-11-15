Homeless veterans in need get a hand up, not a hand out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Disabilities, mental health issues and homelessness are just some of the invisible wounds and scars veterans come home with after serving the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, homelessness disproportionately affects veterans. A variety of factors could influence an outcome, including mental and physical health disorders, difficulty adjusting to civilian life, trauma and substance use.

"Serving your country is exactly what it is. You sign a contract, giving up your body soul and mind to make sure you people don't have to worry about someone coming in and jumping your butt," Vietnam veteran Walter B. Coleman said.

Coleman, who served in the United States Army veteran, said he went down a dark path after he served in the Vietnam War.

"I don't elaborate on the things I've been through. But I will say all of us sitting around here have problems. We've seen things, done things that we don't talk about." he said, referring to fellow veterans around him.

Coleman takes pride in the service he provided for his country. However, he said when he ended his career in the military he didn't expect to face another war - against himself.

"I drank too much. I did a little drugs. All of that, it came out of the military, the peer pressure, the environment at the time, it carried over," he said. "And I got in a situation where I had to take care of family and I couldn't even take care of myself."

There is a silver lining. The Department of Veterans Affairs announced early this year the rate of homeless veterans is declining. It has dropped 11% in the past three years nationwide and more than 50% since 2010.

It attributed to the improvement to efforts helping veterans find housing and resources.

In the Coastal Bend, local groups are also doing their part to provide a helping hand.

In September, the local non-profit organization, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 hosted its second annual Veteran Stand Down event. The event was designed to help current and former military members who attend by gathering vendors and services in once place.

On the Thursday before Veterans Day, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosted a Veteran Stand Down, aimed at helping homeless veterans.

Martin Longoria, a Chariman with the organization has been organizing the event since it started 10 years ago. He said the first Veteran Stand Down had about 10 vendors who participated. The 2023 event grew to around 37 vendors.

Vendors provided a variety of resources, from information to housing and education, to health care. Veterans also didn't leave empty handed. They received a hot lunch, basic items, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, and flu shots.

"If I serve my country, I can serve veterans and that's what I have been doing," Longoria said. "It's heartfelt, because I'm not the only one. It's veterans helping veterans."

Longoria served in the army for 28 years. His military career was during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), which is the official name used by the U.S. government for both the War in Afghanistan (2001–2021) and the larger-scale Global War on Terrorism.

It's people like Longoria help veterans get back on their feet. Coleman said kindness, compassion, and care can make a difference in someone's life. Those traits helped him start a path to recovery and sobriety.

"The VA stepped in and gave me food, gave me all the things that I needed. They helped me bring myself back to the person I was before," he said.

However, Coleman said if a person who is struggling really wants their life to change, they need to have faith.

"I'll tell anybody, God is good. They can achieve anything they want to achieve. But they have to have faith in themselves and faith in God," he said.

He also said, its better to look for a hand up instead of a handout. He believes a solution can be found when you can admit you need the help.

"Some of us here, they're living in the street. This an opportunity for them to pick their self up if they want to." he said. "Nobody can make a soldier do anything but himself. If a soldier understands that it's up to him to take care of himself. Then they'll be fruitful and they can pass it on.

For people hoping to find resources for homeless veterans the The Housing and Urban Development – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program provides 125 tenant-based housing choice vouchers to homeless veterans and their families.

Qualified veterans receive a safe and decent place to live in addition to receiving expert case management services by the VA in order to address the root causes of their homeless to help them return to self-sufficient lifestyles. To learn more click here.

