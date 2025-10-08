Coastal Bend Flags of Valor seeks volunteers to honor veterans with powerful tribute

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A sea of American flags will once again rise in the Coastal Bend this November, not just as a striking visual display, but as a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The annual event, newly renamed Coastal Bend Flags of Valor, is returning to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. Organizers say the mission remains the same: to honor veterans with dignity, reverence and community support.

Formerly known as the Coastal Bend Field of Honor, the display will feature 1,000 American flags arranged in the shape of a cross.

"Corpus Christi is the body of Christ, right? So we wanted to take that feel and put it here in the Coastal Bend," said JJ De La Cerda, Veterans Services Officer for Nueces County.

"We take that very seriously, and we will make sure to always honor our veterans to the fullest."

Each flag planted tells a story, sometimes of pride, sometimes of pain. De La Cerda recalls emotional moments when grieving families have come to place flags for loved ones lost in service.

"There are times they're crying out there, and you embrace them and help them through their mourning," De La Cerda said. "That flag is a symbol of the loved one they lost, and it means a lot to them and to us that they chose to honor them with us."

This year’s opening ceremony is scheduled for November 6 at 4 p.m., with the flags remaining in place through early December. But before the display can take shape, volunteers are urgently needed to help bring the project to life.

Two key volunteer opportunities are coming up:



Flag Assembly Day: Friday, October 10 at VFW Post 2375 in Calallen, starting at 10 a.m.

Rebar Work Party: Thursday, October 24 at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, at 10 a.m.

"Anybody can come out, young, old, strong, it doesn't matter," De La Cerda said. "We'd love to have everyone out there."

