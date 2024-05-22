11-year-old takes THC gummies to Utah school, shares with classmates

Charges may be filed against the parents of an 11-year-old student at a Utah elementary school who brought THC-infused gummy worms to class and shared them with other children.

Thinking they were regular candy, the child brought the gummy worms from home and took them to Green Acres Elementary School in North Ogden on March 26.

During the school day, the 11-year-old handed out the THC-infused gummy worms to four other children at recess. Each child ate up to three of the gummy worms and became ill.

After one child told their parents about not feeling well and what they had eaten, the parents notified the school. The other parents were notified and poison control was also contacted.

One of the children was checked out by a doctor and told to "sleep off the effects," according to police.

The Utah Division of Child and Family Services was informed and a case has been opened against the parents of the child who brought the gummy worms to school. Police are still investigating and a decision on whether to charge the parents has not yet been made.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at Scripps News Salt Lake City.