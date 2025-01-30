TROUBLESHOOTERS: Live Oak County deer hunting fears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak County man said he fears for his safety. He claims his neighbor is randomly shooting deer across the street from his property. So he called the Troubleshooters for help, who then spoke with a game warden with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife.

"My neighbor across the street, who basically shoots at will. Shot about, at least 18 deer already. I can't confirm, but...18 in what time period ? During this season now, or...Just this season."

Matthew Johnson said he called the Troubleshooters because he is concerned for his safety.

He says this hole in his camper is proof.

"That's where, um, I don't know what caliber it was, but it ran that away...Are you talking about where the tape is ? Right. That's where the puncture wound was."

Regular deer hunting season just ended Jan. 19 and a lot of deer hunting goes on in these parts of Live Oak County.

But Johnson wonders if what his neighbor is doing, allegedly shooting 18 deer, is within the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife rules. In other words, could it be considered poaching?

According to the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, among the factors for poaching are; hunting out of season. hunting after hours, and hunting on private property without the owners consent.



Can't shoot out of season

Can't shoot without landowners consent

Can' t shoot after hours

"It's pretty obvious they're not going by the rules. There's rules when you shoot deer. Someone could shoot deer on 3 acres with a house right here. A house right here. This house. And then there a little ranch behind here."

Texas Code gives counties the authority to regulate or prohibit the discharge of firearms and air guns on lots that are ten acres or smaller. and are located in unincorporated areas of counties.

Hunters in Live Oak County are allowed to shoot 5 deer, and no more than 3 bucks per season. Every kill must be tagged immediately.

"As soon as he shoots it, walk up to it and put on your tag. I have never seen this guy with a tag, for anything. He just loads 'emup and goes," Johnson said.

The Troubleshooters spoke with State Game Warden Captain Chuck Ford who is based in Kingsville. While he declined our request for an on-camera interview, he did acknowledge Johnson's complaint, and said the department is investigating.