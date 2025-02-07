Portland businessman who was the subject of several Troubleshooters stories, passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fred David Rich, age 65, passed away on Oct. 11, 2024, in Portland, Texas.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Isabella Faith Rich (Berry) and Andrea Margaret Rich (Seay), sons Cameron Dario Rich and Colton Jack Rich; grandchildren Baily Steven Seay, Jr., Genevieve Lauren Seay and Ivory Rain Berry. He was preceded in death by his father David Augustin Rich and his mother Naomi Rich Patterson.

The Troubleshooters have reported that Rich had a considerable real estate portfolio. More than 100 properties in Nueces and San Patricio counties, under various names.

In 2006, Rich pleaded guilty to mail fraud and money laundering charges and was ordered to pay nearly $630,000.00 in restitution to 6 companies.

He was also sentenced to 50 months in federal prison. Records showed that he was released in October 2008.

The Troubleshooters first began reporting on Rich in 2017, after Jesse and Thelma Lopez said they noticed discrepancies in a real estate transaction they had with Rich. The Lopezes sued Rich, accusing him of fraud and violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practice Act.

The Troubleshooters have reported several stories on Rich since.

In October 2018, he reached a settlement with the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending that the Dept said would benefit certain homeowners in Nueces and San Patrico counties..

On Jan. 16, 2019 officers from the IRS, FBI, Texas Department of Insurance, and Portland Police raided Rich's Portland office,

Rich was not at his office at the time.