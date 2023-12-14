Trevor Noah to return as Grammys host in 2024

The annual Grammy Awards will have a familiar face on stage next year emceeing the show. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Trevor Noah will again take over hosting duties for the fourth year in a row.

The Emmy award-winning comedian and former late-night television host shared a message on his "What Now? with Trevor Noah" podcast, saying he's "so excited" to return for music's biggest night of the year.

Heading into the event, American singer-songwriter SZA leads the pack with nine Grammy nominations on the heels of her "Kill Bill" revenge ballad that's up for song of the year, record of the year and best R&B performance. Her album "SOS" also earned her nods for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Indie folk artist Phoebe Bridgers comes in second with seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jack Antonoff, Brandy Clark and Jon Batiste follow with six nominations each. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

