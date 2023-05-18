List: Ongoing street closures and traffic impacts for the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Street closures across the City of Corpus Christi will impact major roads as well as motorists and pedestrians this month.

City officials say street closures across the area may be due to construction, special event activities, or road maintenance.

All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

"Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers, and allow additional travel time for delays," said city officials.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of Brawner Parkway construction, traffic north and south of the median is reduced to one-way in the westbound direction from Carroll Lane to Kostoryz Road.

Fairview Drive – Up River Road to Kenwood Drive (RSRP)

Fairview Drive is closed for street reconstruction between Up River Road and Kenwood Drive. Residents along Fairview Drive will have local access. Construction is expected to last several months.

Junior Beck Road – Bear Lane to Old Brownsville Road (Bond 2018)

During this Phase 2 of the project, Junior Beck Road will be temporarily converted to one-way traffic in the southbound direction from Bear Lane towards Old Brownsville Road. The Corporate Drive intersection at Junior Beck will be temporarily closed for this phase. Residents will continue to have local access from South Padre Island Drive (SPID) Access Road. Wayfinding and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists to their destinations. The temporary one-way and intersection closure is expected to last several months.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

Construction on Staples Street is moving into the next phase, where traffic will shift to the east side onto the newly constructed roadway. Traffic will continue to travel in one lane in each direction. The center-turn lane will continue to be closed during this phase of construction.

South Staples Street – Saratoga Boulevard to Williams (CSIP)

The contractor is performing maintenance on South Staples Street from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive as part of the City's Concrete Streets Improvement Project.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along South Staples Street, beginning at the Williams Drive intersection, and work southward towards Saratoga Boulevard. Intersections along the construction path may experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction.

Construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Wooldridge Road – Everhart Road to Cascade Drive (Bond 2018)

Contractors for the City are reconstructing Wooldridge Road between Everhart Road and Cascade Drive as part of the City’s 2018 Bond Package. A temporary full street closure of Wooldridge Road, between Everhart Road and Fenway Drive, will be in place. Motorists will have local access up to the closure, and detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Motorists using Wooldridge Road as part of their daily commute are advised to seek alternate routes on Holly Road and Saratoga Boulevard via Everhart Road or Staples Street.

Waldron Road – South Padre Island Drive and Purdue Road (Bond 2020)

Phase 3 of the Waldron Road project will begin on Monday, February 20. Waldron Road will be restricted to two lanes between Don Patricio Road and Purdue Road.

Wildcat Drive – Northwest Boulevard to Teague Lane (Bond 2020)

Traffic on Wildcat Drive is restricted to one-way only in the northbound direction from Northwest Boulevard (FM624) to Teague Lane. Southbound traffic is detoured to use IH-69 southbound Access Road, and Northwest Boulevard, to access the school and business along the one-way work zone on Wildcat Drive. The one-way northbound traffic pattern, and detour, are anticipated to last for the duration of phase 1, which is expected to last several months.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Ayers Street – Norton Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Southgate Drive to Watson Street. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Side streets intersecting with the proposed work zone may experience a brief temporary street closure to allow contractors to perform maintenance work. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Ayers Street – Horne Road to Gollihar Road

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance work on their facilities along Ayers Street from Horne Road to Gollihar Road. The contractor will implement various lane closures along this section of Ayers Street. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Baldwin Boulevard – at Naples Street Intersection

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW)is making waterline improvements to an existing waterline on Baldwin Boulevard. Work at this location will be done in two phases. The first phase is exploratory work to verify the materials needed to make improvements. The second phase is the actual construction of proposed improvements. During both phases, the contractor for CCW will implement a temporary intersection closure at Naples Street along with lane closures on Baldwin Boulevard. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Breakwater Avenue – E Causeway to W Surfside Boulevard

Flat Iron Dragados is making water and stormwater improvements along Breakwater Avenue as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. The contractor will temporarily close Breakwater Avenue between E Causeway and W Surfside Boulevard to construct the proposed improvements. The temporary closure will remain in place until utility construction is complete. A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Local businesses and residents will have local access at all times during construction. Work is expected to last several months.

Bear Lane – S Enterprize Parkway to Flato Road

A contractor for private development is constructing new driveways along Bear Lane. The contractor will temporarily shift westbound traffic into the center turn lane while construction occurs. Local businesses will have access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Caldwell Street – Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Chaparral Street – Palo Alto Street to Belden Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground facilities along Chaparral Street and across Power Street. To establish a work area, the contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along Chaparral Street and Power Street. Temporary sidewalk closures and temporary parking restrictions near the intersection of Chaparral Street and Power Street will also be implemented. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times. Construction is expected to last one month.

Chaparral Street – Coopers Alley Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities on South Chaparral Street at the intersection of Coopers Alley. The contractor will temporarily close Coopers Alley to Eastbound traffic from South Chapparal Street to North Mesquite Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Born Street – Chaparral Street and Shoreline Boulevard

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground facilities along Born Street and across Water Street. The contractor is implementing daily temporary lane closures along Chaparral Street and Power Street. Temporary sidewalk closures and temporary parking restrictions along Born Street are also being implemented. Motorists will have business access at all times. Construction is expected to last one month.

Carancahua Street – Agnes Street to Coopers Alley

A contractor for private development is constructing a new driveway and sidewalk along Carancahua Street. The contractor will temporarily close travel lanes between Kinney Street and Coopers Alley to construct the proposed improvements. The closure will remain in place until construction is complete. Local businesses and residents will maintain local access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last one month.

Denver Avenue – Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Denver Avenue. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor is implementing temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Rossiter Street and Cordulla Street. Side streets intersecting phase 1 construction limits will also be temporarily closed between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will be implementing temporary street closure along Denver Avenue between Cordulla Street and Ropes Street. The temporary street closure will include the closure of Ropes Street between Aransas Street and Ocean Drive.

Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Elizabeth Street – 11th and 12th Street Intersection

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is repairing a wastewater lift station between 11th Street and 12th Street, near the intersection of Elizabeth Street. The contractor is positioning pumps at Elizabeth Street for a temporary bypass line across the intersection. The contractor is implementing a temporary intersection closure to protect the bypass line during repairs. Motorists will continue to have local access up to the closure. A detour will be in place to guide traffic around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several months.

Guadalupe Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the Guadalupe Drive neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hall Avenue – Lantana Street to Benys Road

A contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is performing construction activities for the new Gibson Elementary School along Hall Avenue right of way. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along the school’s property at various times during construction. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hampshire Road – Lantana Street to Benys Road

A contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is performing construction activities for the new Gibson Elementary School along Hampshire Road right of way. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures along the school’s property at various times during construction. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Hewit Drive – Hewit Drive Loop

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is repairing a utility line in a utility easement that runs perpendicular to Hewit Drive. During construction, contractors will be implementing a daily one-lane flagger operation where the existing utility easement intersects with Hewit Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Kinney Street – North Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Kinney Street. The contractor will temporarily close Kinney Street from North Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Water Street – Kinney Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along North Water Street at the Kinney Street intersection. The contractor will implement lane reductions on North Water Street approaching Kinney Street and restrict turns at this intersection. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

Nicklaus Lane – Arron Drive to Boros Drive

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department is repairing a utility line in a utility easement that runs perpendicular to Nicklaus Lane between Saratoga Boulevard and Boros Drive. During construction, contractors will implement a daily one-lane flagger operation where the existing utility easement intersects with Nicklaus Lane and at Boros Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Ocean Drive – at Airline Intersection

The contractor for Spectrum is installing underground facilities along Ocean Drive. The contractor will implement temporary lane closures on Ocean Drive and Airline Road to facilitate a work zone along the northbound travel lanes of Ocean Drive. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Ocean Drive – Ayers Street to Elizabeth Street

A contractor for AT&T is installing underground facilities along Ocean Drive. Construction activities on both sides of Ocean Drive will be completed from behind the sidewalk, so no lane, or sidewalk, closures are required. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Park Avenue – South Water Street to South Chaparral Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Park Avenue. The contractor will implement a temporary full street closure of Park Avenue from South Water Street to South Chaparral Street. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

River Run Road – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the River Run Road neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalks and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Rodd Field Road – Presidents Drive to Yorktown Boulevard

A contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is constructing driveway approaches to a new bus stop on Rodd Field Road. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary lane closures in the southbound direction of Rodd Field Road. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Shoreline Boulevard – Park Avenue to Born Street

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along Shoreline Boulevard. The contractor will implement temporary lane reductions along both directions of Shoreline Boulevard. Work at this location is expected to last several months. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

Staples Street – McArdle Road to S Padre Island Drive

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground and overhead facilities along S Staples Street. The contractor will implement temporary lane reductions in both directions of Staples Street to perform construction. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times.

Starr Street – North Mesquite Street Intersection

A communication contractor is installing new fiber optic cable along Starr Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures and temporary parking restrictions on the approach to Starr Street and North Mesquite Street intersection. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Staples Street – at Comanche Street Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is temporarily de-energizing the traffic signal at Comanche Street and Staples Street on Wednesday, May 17, at 9:00 a.m. Comanche Street will be reduced to one travel lane, implementing a flagger operation between N Alameda Street and N Staples Street. Police will provide traffic control at the intersection while construction crews perform utility upgrades. The proposed temporary lane closure, and de-energizing traffic signal, are limited to one-day operation. Motorists will have local access to businesses and residences access at all times during upgrades.

Tancahua Street – Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

A Contractor for a private developer is installing a new sidewalk along South Tancahua Street. The contractor will implement temporary sidewalk closures and lane reductions along Tancahua Street from Blucher Street to Kinney Street. Work at this location is expected to last several weeks.

Tulip Street – Leopard Street and Barthelome Street

A contractor for a private developer is installing a new driveway and sidewalk along Tulip Street. The contractor is implementing a temporary street closure of Tulip Street between Leopard Street and Barthelome Street. Motorists will have local access to businesses and residences access in the area. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Water Street – Park Avenue to Broadway Court

A contractor for AEP Texas is installing underground facilities along South Water Street. The contractor will implement lane reductions on Water Street from Park Avenue to Broadway Court. Side streets intersecting the work zone may experience temporary intersection closures or movement restrictions. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times. Work at this location is expected to last several months.

West River Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and will install facilities in the West River Drive neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Wood River Drive – Surrounding Neighborhood Streets

A communication contractor is working on a fiber build project and installing facilities in the Wood River Drive Neighborhood.

The contractor will implement various temporary sidewalk closures and lane closures to facilitate their work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times.

Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several months.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for private development is constructing a dedicated left turn lane on Yorktown Boulevard. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary left lane closures in both directions of Yorktown Boulevard. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for private development is constructing driveways along Yorktown Boulevard. To perform construction, the contractor is implementing temporary right lane closures on westbound Yorktown Boulevard. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. Construction is expected to last several days.

SPECIAL EVENT PERMITTED CLOSURES

Buc Days Carnival – S.E.A. District

Buc Days is hosting its annual carnival event from May 4 through May 14. Temporary street closures for the event will start on Saturday morning, April 29, and will last several days after the event. Streets affected by temporary street closures are East of Chaparral Street and North of Power Street. Motorists heading to the district after temporary closures are implemented can expect delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes. Access to attractions and businesses in the district during the temporary closures can be accessed from Port Avenue, Chaparral Street, and Mesquite Street.

No Parking signs will be implemented the day before planned temporary closures and enforced prior to temporary street closures.

Beach to Bay – N Padre Island, Flour Bluff, and Bayfront

Beach to Bay Relay is taking place on Saturday, May 20, to honor the men and women serving in United States Military. The relay route starts at JP Luby Beach and finishes at Waters Edge Park. Motorists driving along the route will experience temporary lane closures and temporary street closures during the relay. Motorists need to exercise caution while driving near or through the route. Please reference the news release published by the City of Corpus Christi for more detailed information on Beach to Bay temporary lane and street closures.