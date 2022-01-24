Watch
Harbor Bridge Project crews temporarily close roads due to flooding

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 11:55:39-05

According to a press release from the Harbor Bridge Project, crews have temporarily closed the Northwest Loop ramp connecting Martin Luther King Drive and southbound US Highway 181 to southbound state highway 286, due to flooding.

The closure is effective immediately until further notice.

The release states crews are on location in order to remove debris and direct traffic onto the frontage road.

Residents are urged to drive through Interstate Highway 37 and SH-286 interchange with caution.

Additional closures are possible, the release states, if flooding persists, and motorists are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

