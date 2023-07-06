The Eagles announce farewell tour 52 years into being a band

The Eagles are setting flight for the final time.

The legendary rock band announced the first of its "final" tour dates on Thursday, joined by the group's longtime friends Steely Dan for 13 initial dates beginning Sept. 7 in New York and ending — for now — Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

But the group says this is just a start and that they're hoping to add as many shows in each market as their audience demands, even if that means returning to some cities. Those additions are expected to push "The Long Goodbye" tour into 2025.

"This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on," the band said in a statement.

In their 52 years together, The Eagles have become one of the world's best selling bands, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. Six out of seven of their studio albums have become No. 1 on the charts, along with earning six Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" was certified 38 times platinum, making it the best-selling album in history.

The "Hotel California" crew has performed more than 1,000 concerts, though some band members have changed through the years.

"The Long Goodbye" tour includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit — all of whom have been in the band since the 70s, with Henley as a founding member. They will be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.

After Glenn Frey died, Henley stated the band was done touring, but they later resumed in 2017 with Gill and Deacon Frey sharing lead vocals for Glenn Frey's songs.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the tour statement continued. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Presale and VIP tickets go on sale July 12, and general ticket sales will kick off on July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

