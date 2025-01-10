Sunrise Shoutouts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News wants you to submit a video of you or your group saying hello to viewers across the Coastal Bend.

This will air in our Sunrise show broadcast between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. every weekday.

It's easy! Just film it on your phone and upload it to the form below.

We do ask that you film it horizontally (sideways) since it will be on television, like the video below:

Sunrise Shoutout 1-6-25

If you'd like to submit a Sunrise Shoutout, here's an example of what to say:

"Hello, KRIS 6 Sunrise team, I'm/we're (your name or group's name) in the (town or part of town) neighborhood, and we hope you have a great day."

