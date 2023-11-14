Cinnamon brown sugar carrots are a perfect Thanksgiving side dish

Thanksgiving is almost upon us. Although many people refer to the holiday as Turkey Day, the sides that you serve alongside your bird are just as important.

Looking for something delicious and unique to add to your spread this year? Check out these cinnamon brown sugar carrots from Damn Delicious. They’re super simple to make, and they’re guaranteed to satisfy your craving for the perfect blend of something both savory and sweet. The recipe comes together in just 25 minutes, so it’s perfect for whipping up in a snap right before it’s time to sit down to your feast.

It’s not always easy to get kids to eat their vegetables, let alone on a holiday when they know they’ll be saving room for yummy desserts. But the irresistible glaze made up of butter, brown sugar, orange zest, molasses and nutmeg that tops these carrots just may make even the little ones at your Thanksgiving table forget all about pumpkin pie.

MORE: Use this clever trick to peel carrots faster

Chungah Rhee, the author behind Damn Delicious, suggests that for an extra special treat, you can fry the leftover carrot tops in melted butter. As she puts it, “After all, you can never have too much butter during the holidays, right?”

I won’t argue with that logic!

Not a big carrot fan but still want a sweeter veggie on the table? Look no further than these Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes. This easy yet appealing side dish requires just a few ingredients, 15 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes in the oven.

Another potato recipe we love for Thanksgiving isn’t sweet but it is decadent: Upgrade your holiday table with these gorgeous Chantilly mashed potatoes with heavy cream. Don’t worry; they’re nowhere near as intimidating as they sound. Best of all, you’ll get to impress your guests with fluffy, rich mashed potatoes that are as light as a cloud!

Yum! Do you have a favorite side dish that you’ll be putting on the table this Thanksgiving?

MORE: 5 storage tricks for keeping your carrots crunchy

SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.