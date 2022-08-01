Setting Up A Taco Bar? This Heated Lazy Susan Is A Must-Have

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

One of my favorite things to do is invite people over for dinner and then create a DIY, self-serve meal that makes my job as a host fairly hands-off and effortless. Sneaky, right? But when you do it this way, everyone gets to eat exactly what they like and all you have to do is prep the food ahead of time and clean up afterward, relieving a ton of stress. This style works well for make-your-own pizzas, salads and tacos. And everyone loves tacos, so they are always my first pick.

Taco bars are simple to prep but can get a little out of hand with the number of bowls needed. And while you can serve tacos closer to room temperature, they taste so much better when the meat is hot. The same goes for the queso dip!

That’s where this handy heated Lazy Susan comes in. It will have you dishing up tacos in a snap — and in full fiesta style to boot!

Perfect for serving tacos, fajitas, burritos, nachos and more, this taco bar comes with a 20-ounce warming pot in the center for meats, beans, queso or rice, plus six removable trays for all your favorite toppings. Fill them with lettuce, cheese, jalapeños, onions, salsa and more.

It also comes with four taco holders for hard or soft shells, helping them stay upright as you fill ’em up. There’s also room on the holder for dollops of additional toppings like sour cream and guacamole. Place the lazy Susan taco bar in the center of the table and twirl it around for everyone to enjoy. It’s on sale right now for $39.99.

With more than 3,300 global ratings, this taco bar comes highly rated, averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars.

“We received our Taco Tuesday prior to Cinco de Mayo but we were so excited to get it so we used it for our BBQ,” wrote Ling C in an Amazon review. “We filled the heated part with warmed baked beans and the rest with cole slaw, corn, sour cream, potato fixings and more.”

Silvia F. agreed that the taco bar was a hit.

“We enjoy using this taco bar! It holds everything in one area and keeps the meat nice and hot. We have started a new Taco Tuesday tradition.”

You might even love this lazy Susan so much that you declare hosting Taco Tuesdays every week! That’s one more weekly dinner in the bag. Score!

You could also use this melting pot tray for fondue parties.

While everything removes for easy cleaning, it’s worth noting that it’s not dishwasher safe.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.