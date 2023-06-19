Registration still open for several TAMU-CC Summer camps

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Now that kids are on summer break, it is very important for parents and guardians to keep their children engaged both mentally and physically while out of school.

This summer, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is hosting a variety of fun and educational camps for children in Pre-K through high school.

Camps this season include the Teen Mural Camp, Islanders Band Camp, STEM Summer programs, Young Authors' Camp and Writers' Island Camp, Islanders Athletic Camps, and many other intriguing camps.

Here is a list of Summer camps still being offered at TAMU-CC:

This camp is led by accomplished mural artists Mayra Zamora and Eugene Soliz. It is based at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center at 2021 Agnes St. The camp runs June 12-23 & June 26-July 7. The cost is $80 per session or $150 for both sessions. Schedule runs Monday to Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Session 1 (June 12-23): Antonio E. Garcia mural; Session 2 (June 26-July 7): Self Portraits



Barrio Writers aims to empower teens through creative writing, higher education, and cultural arts. Daily schedule: 1:00-4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, plus a live community reading Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Barrio Writers will take place at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center.

The camp is designed to provide elementary and middle school students/authors with different ways to expand their interest in writing and explore writing as a fun form of self-expression and communication with others. Six different camp sessions will open in June 2023. Placement is determined by the student's fall grade level, according to organizers.



Grades 3-5 are eligible for the Elementary School camps

Grades 6-8 will qualify for the Middle School Camp

Grades 9-12 will be placed in The Writer's Island Workshop for High School students

Elementary Morning Camp:

2023 THEME: Fairytale

A magical time exploring fairy tales as students create their own tales and illustrate them. There will be guest speakers and a puppet show production. Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; O'Connor Building, TAMU-CC campus.

Middle School Camp Session 1:

2023 THEME: Take a Walk on the Wild Side (Safari)

A safari week of nature and wildlife exploration, writing, and self-exploration. There will be nature walks, author/poet visits, and much more fun. Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; O'Connor Building, TAMU-CC campus.

Middle School Camp Session 2:

2023 THEME: Catching Rays and Waves at the Beach

A week of fun in the sun, creating poetry and short stories. There will be nature walks, author/poet visits, and much more fun. Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; O'Connor Building, TAMU-CC campus.

Campers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch that does not require refrigeration. Camps are held on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University campus in the O'Connor Building. To find the camps, drive into the campus at the first entrance (Island Boulevard) and turn left onto Surf Lane. To park, use the Bayside Garage or Angel Fish lot.

2023 Islanders Camps

Men's Basketball

• Day Camp II (full day option) | July 17-20 | 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | boys and girls 7-17 | $250 ($225 if registered before July 1)

• Day Camp II (morning option) | July 17-20 | 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | boys and girls 7-17 | $150 ($125 if registered before July 1)

• Day Camp II (afternoon option) | July 17-20 | 1-4:30 p.m. | boys and girls 7-17 | $150 ($125 if registered before July 1)

• Bitty Ball Camp | July 22 | 9-11 a.m. | boys and girls 4-7 | $40

• Shooting Camp | July 22 | 12-4 p.m. | boys and girls ages 7-17 | $50

Women's Basketball

• Islanders WBB Day Camp | June 19-22 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | $125 | Grades K-8th

• Islanders WBB Elite Camp | June 24 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | $110 | Grades 9-12, unsigned graduated seniors

Baseball

• Slanders Youth Baseball Camps | June 19-21, July 10-12, July 17-19 | Grades K-8 | Half Day 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. $125 | Full Day 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. $225

• Islanders Prospect Showcases | June 27, July 24, Aug. 8 | $125

Volleyball

• All Skills Camp | July 6, 14 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $85 | 6-12th Grade

• Positional Camp | July 7, 8, 9, 28, 29, 30 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $95 | 6-12th Grade

• Positional Combo Camp | July 7-9, July 28-30 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Commuter $255 | Residential $345 | 6-12th Grade

• Advanced Skills Camp | July 23 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $110 | 8-12th Grade

• Kids Camp | July 6, 7, 14, 28 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $65 | Girls and Boys Invited | 2nd-5th Grade

• Elite Camp | July 15-16 | 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (15th), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (16th) | Commuter $275 | Residential $310 | 9-12th Grade

For more information on TAMU-CC Summer Camps, visit their website here.