Preparations underway for Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Fourth of July is just weeks away, and city officials are gearing up for the Mayor's 46th Annual Big Bang Fourth of July Firework Show, sponsored by H-E-B.

The celebration will take place Tuesday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. along the city's Bayfront.

"I am excited to carry on the time-honored tradition of the Mayor’s Annual Big Bang Celebration. This event pays tribute to our unyielding American spirit and the promise of America for the future," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Organizers said various family-friendly activities will also take place at The Water's Edge Park, along with a patriotic ceremony at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park on July 4.

The Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration is a free community event funded by generous sponsors and operated by volunteers. City officials will provide more details Tuesday morning about the upcoming celebration, including safety information.

The public can view the briefing live on any of the following communication channels on Tuesday, June 20:

Facebook: @citygov

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

