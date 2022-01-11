Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Got Engaged And Her Dad Filmed The Proposal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s not quite Valentine season yet, but love is already in the air: Sasha Spielberg, daughter of acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, announced her engagement last week — and the ring is a dream.

Sasha Spielberg’s fiancé, Harry McNally, popped the question on New Year’s Eve after about a year of dating. Musician and restaurant manager McNally is the son of New York restaurateur Keith McNally, the man behind legendary spots like The Odeon and Balthazar.

In a photo posted to Twitter last week, Spielberg, 31, shared the news in her own way: with a diary entry she wrote after their first date that says, “I’m gonna marry Harry!”

The ring, of course, is front and center in this post from @SashaSpielberg.

My diary proves to be right yet again pic.twitter.com/tJlMyhm27C — Sasha Spielberg (@sashaspielberg) January 5, 2022

Totally gorgeous.

Insider reached out Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, to see if she could suss out any details on the ring.

Kothari speculates that the setting is platinum or white gold, with a brilliant-cut center diamond between three to four carats and two baguette side stones.

“I’d estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark,” she told Insider.

Spielberg is a musician and artist — using her stage name, Buzzy Lee, she’s got tour dates coming up with Haim, including a night at the Hollywood Bowl. McNally also works in the arts, in a variety of media.

Fittingly, Spielberg’s famous dad played a part in the proposal. In an Instagram post, Spielberg shared a screencap of a video Steven took of the special moment.

“Unbeknownst to Harry, my dad was secretly filming,” Spielberg wrote. “Classic.”

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, a remake of “West Side Story,” collected multiple Golden Globe nominations this winter. In Sunday’s low-key ceremony, “West Side Story” won the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose won for their performances (Zegler for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; and DeBose for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture).

Sounds like it’s been a good few months for the Spielberg fam. Best wishes to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.