Toast The ‘Golden Girls’ With A Starbucks Secret Menu Recipe For Cheesecake Frappuccino

Tributes to Betty White continue to pour in following her death at the age of 99. From a zoo naming a penguin after her “Golden Girls” character, Rose, to thousands of dollars being donated to animal charities in her name, fans are continuing to celebrate her inspiring life.

Now, you can even toast to White and her fellow “Golden Girls” co-stars the next time you head to Starbucks. Like all “secret menu” recipes, this one’s not officially on the menu at Starbucks, but you can order a “Golden Girls” cheesecake frappuccino by customizing your next order. It’s easiest to customize drinks via the mobile app, versus ordering in person with a bunch of extras, so you’ll want to consider placing your order before heading out.

The ordering instructions come from the TikTok account @supersecretmenu. You’ll first start by ordering a white mocha frappuccino, then add vanilla syrup and hazelnut syrup. Finally, request whipped cream and chestnut praline topping.

Check out the TikTok video and then gather your friends together for a Starbucks run:

Cheesecake is the focal flavor in this “Golden Girls” drink because cheesecake basically had a recurring role over the course of the sitcom’s run. The four friends were often shown having late-night chats over cheesecake at that little round kitchen table.

So, if there’s going to be a secret Starbucks drink honoring “Golden Girls,” it’ll be cheesecake-inspired.

Not a cheesecake fan? There are dozens of drink ideas on the @supersecretmenu Tik Tok account and a handful of other social media accounts and websites. Just remember that none of these are actual Starbucks drinks, so you won’t be able to order by name — you’ll need to add all the extras to your order.

There’s already a strawberry cheesecake frappuccino “recipe,” plus a strawberry matcha, toasted caramel brûlée cold brew and strawberry daiquiri frappuccino. You’ll also find a few holiday-themed concoctions like a candy corn cold brew, “Hocus Pocus”-inspired witches brew iced tea and a “Ghostbusters” frappuccino for Halloween.

Once Easter rolls around and you get a craving for a Cadbury creme egg, try ordering a Cadbury creme frappuccino, which starts with a Starbucks Java Chip Frappuccino, then adds frappuccino roast, vanilla and caramel syrup, and vanilla powder.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.