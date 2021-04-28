YouTuber Logan Paul to fight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather

Infamous Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is slated to face off against five-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in the ring.

According to Mayweather's Instagram, the two are set to meet on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Despite being six inches taller and nearly 50 pounds heavier, having a four-inch reach advantage and 18 years younger than the former champion, Paul admits on Twitter that even his mother has her doubts about the fight.

full transparency my mom is terrified https://t.co/ixN93qIdTH — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 28, 2021

Mayweather, 44, has a 50-0 boxing record, 15 major boxing world titles, a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics, and three U.S. Golden Gloves championships.

Paul, 26, who currently has 2.7 million followers on YouTube, has one draw and one loss by split decision, after fighting British internet personality KSI twice.

The Paul-Mayweather match was initially supposed to happen in February of this year but was delayed.

You can watch the match on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio.

