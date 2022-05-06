World's best Bull Riders hit town for The PBR Velocity Tour Finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of the best bull riders in the world are in town to compete in The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals at American Bank Center starting Friday night.

The finals are Saturday night.

About $150,000 in prize money will be up for grabs.

Dakota Louis, who is ranked 22nd in the world, would love to cash in this weekend.

He admits that the most intense eight seconds in all of sports is riding a bull.

"It is definitely a thrill, there's nothing like it. Once you stay on for eight seconds," said Louis. "It is a top of the world feeling and I am thankful I get to do this for a living."

PBR world number one Joao Ricardo Vieira and number two Daylor Swearingen will also headline a 45 rider field.

The riders are also attempting to earn a berth at the PBR World Finals next week in Ft. Worth, Texas.