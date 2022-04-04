West Oso's Jacob Guzman looking forward to Special Olympics spring games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The highly anticipated Special Olympics Area II spring games is scheduled for this Saturday at Cabaniss Field.

More than 600 athletes are expected to compete, including West Oso junior Jacob Guzman. He will be competing in the 100 meter dash and softball throw.

At 17-years-old, Guzman considers himself a veteran of these games since he has been competing since elementary school. He said the excitement is building and cannot wait until Saturday.

"I just want to have fun and hang out," said Guzman. "I want to win because of the medals."

Guzman has won plenty of medals over the years and calls this event one of the biggest highlights of his year.

His coach calls him a great inspiration.

"Jacob is a hard worker, very dedicated and attends every activity," said Yvonne Leal-Rodriguez. "The most amazing thing about Jacob is that he is a team player and he is very positive no matter what award he gets. He is always happy."

Guzman says he loves wrestling and wants to work for H-E-B after he graduates next year.