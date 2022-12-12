UTRGV tabs Gregory-Portland grad Travis Bush as first ever football coach

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley has named their first head coach in program history, and the coach has a past linked to the Coastal Bend.

Gregory-Portland High School graduate Travis Bush will be at the helm of the football program at UTRGV when the team makes its NCAA Division I debut in 2025.

The university athletics department made the announcement on their website on Monday.

What an exciting opportunity to be a part of history again!! I am extremely humbled and honored to join the Vaqueros family!! I can’t wait to get down there, roll my sleeves up, and get to work!! Let’s go!! ✌🏼’s Up!!#GetYourOrangeOn#RallyTheValley https://t.co/qWEEUZPzU2 — Travis Bush (@CoachTBush) December 12, 2022

Bush is the son of RGV Sports Hall of Famer and Texas High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor inductee Bruce Bush.

He spent 14 years as a NCAA Division I coach at multiple universities, including the University of Houston, University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas State University and Texas Christianity University.

Bush also spent eight years as a high school coach in Texas, most recently for Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Seguin and San Marcos High Schools.

He also worked as an offensive assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2015.

