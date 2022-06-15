UIL rejects proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from playing varsity sports

The University Interscholastic League's Legislative Council rejected a written public proposal to prevent high-school freshmen from playing varsity sports.

On Tuesday, the UIL Standing Committee on Athletics met in Round Rock to discuss multiple proposed changes to Texas high-school sports.

Other written public proposals that received no action include:

A proposal to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport,



A proposal to add a shot clock to boys and girls basketball,

And a proposal to limit or eliminate "scratching" of officials by coaches.

"Scratching" is when the need for a referee's or umpire's services is canceled.

The UIL did accept several staff proposals on Tuesday, which include:

A proposal to keep offseason and summer strength-and-conditioning changes implemented as a response to COVID-19,



A proposal to change classes that are allowed as exceptions to the UIL physical education courses rule,



A proposal to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5 beginning next school year, and;



A proposal to establish a 10-year compensation plan for sports officials.

The committee also elected to study other proposals for a future date to be determined.

Those include:

A proposal to allow sixth-graders to participate in sports at the Class A level,



A proposal to require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the Class 5A and 6A baseball playoffs leading up to the state tournament,



a proposal to allow the head and assistant golf coaches to "actively coach" on the course during a tournament,



and a proposal to amend junior high-school track meet start times.

