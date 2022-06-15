Watch
UIL rejects proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from playing varsity sports

Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 20:09:28-04

The University Interscholastic League's Legislative Council rejected a written public proposal to prevent high-school freshmen from playing varsity sports.

On Tuesday, the UIL Standing Committee on Athletics met in Round Rock to discuss multiple proposed changes to Texas high-school sports.

Other written public proposals that received no action include:

  • A proposal to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport,
  • A proposal to add a shot clock to boys and girls basketball,
  • And a proposal to limit or eliminate "scratching" of officials by coaches.

"Scratching" is when the need for a referee's or umpire's services is canceled.

The UIL did accept several staff proposals on Tuesday, which include:

  • A proposal to keep offseason and summer strength-and-conditioning changes implemented as a response to COVID-19,
  • A proposal to change classes that are allowed as exceptions to the UIL physical education courses rule,
  • A proposal to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5 beginning next school year, and;
  • A proposal to establish a 10-year compensation plan for sports officials.

The committee also elected to study other proposals for a future date to be determined.

Those include:

  • A proposal to allow sixth-graders to participate in sports at the Class A level,
  • A proposal to require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the Class 5A and 6A baseball playoffs leading up to the state tournament,
  • a proposal to allow the head and assistant golf coaches to "actively coach" on the course during a tournament,
  • and a proposal to amend junior high-school track meet start times.

