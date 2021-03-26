Tough competition benefits Ray Texans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most teams with 18 wins and just two losses find themselves in first place but the Ray Texans play in arguably the best class 5A baseball district in Texas.

With a 4-1 slate in 29-5A, they are in third place behind top ranked Gregory-Portland and 8th ranked Veterans Memorial.

"It's one of those districts you can't take a day off," said Texans head coach Orlando Ruiz. "Every game, ever team plays to win and it's tough."

Competing against so many playoff caliber teams every week has made the Texans battle tested and that is important if they want to make a post season run. "Our defense is really good right now," said Texans infielder Jack Bell. "Our offense is getting better and our pitching staff is really good because we have two big time pitchers."

One of those pitchers is Keevyn Goss who is just a sophomore but is already being recruited by division one colleges. He is currently committed verbally to Texas Tech. "it takes a lot of pressure off but at the end of the day, I still have to work hard," said Goss.

The Texans still have eleven district games to play including a date with King Saturday.

They just want to keep getting better and eventually punch their ticket to the playoffs.