Texas High School Coaches Association lands partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to streamline the recruitment of high school athletes in Texas, the Texas High School Coaches Association has partnered with Signing Day Sports to navigate some of the changes.

The partnership stems from a world of recruiting where coaches were almost kept out of the loop.

"Colleges were able to go directly to the film of the kid and not even ask sometimes," said Glen West, the assistant executive director of the THSCA. "They took the high school coach out of the mix."

Think of Signing Day Sports like the LinkedIn for high school recruitment.

Coaches pay $18 a year for each athlete on the platform and they are able to upload film, measurables like height and weight and other statistics for colleges to analyze. Now rather than just one or two colleges seeing tape of an athlete, any college that uses the platform can as well.

"We're going to get hundreds and hundreds of schools' eyes on you," said John Dorsey, CEO of Signing Day Sports.

Colleges will see verified information that has been provided by the coaches and they will have to go to the high school coach to learn more. This allows the coach to remain in the loop.

Signing Day Sports will be hosting several combines with their state-of-the-art equipment. That process should ensure athletes are getting the most accurate numbers provided to colleges.

The pricing on the website does not apply to Texas as they are still updating their page.

For more information on the platform and how to sign up visit here.