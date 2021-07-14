Texas A&M-Kingsville prepping for long overdue fall football season

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Earlier this spring, Javelina Stadium in Kingsville had fans in the stands for a shortened, two-game football season.

For those supporters, it wasn't the same as past years when the stadium was filled with fans wearing blue and gold and supporting the team.

For the players, the spring season was a chance to grow and develop.

"It was something to build on," said receiver Ty Chisum. "We were able to figure out our identity."

Whether or not it really was a season is up for debate.

Now the real work has started as voluntary workouts have commenced on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville.

"This allows our guys to come together," TAMUK football coach Mike Salinas said. "We have some new faces and we want to start building the relationships heading into fall camp."

The 2021 fall camp will be the Javelinas' first in two years and it will all lead to the first fall football game at Javelina Stadium since 2019.

Players and coaches are putting in more work than ever this summer. They are ready to roll.

"We had more people here in the first month of summer than we've ever had," said lineman Jacob Clarkson.

They are hoping the big turnout in these voluntary summer workouts will translate into success on the field come September.

"We get everyone on the same page, the same frequency, we will accomplish big things," added Chisum.

Not only will the fall season be the first in two years, it will be the first time that Salinas will coach a game during the fall for his alma mater.

All eyes are on Kingsville as Salinas aims to return the Javelina program back to its former glory.