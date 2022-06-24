Tennis Success provides kids with more than just tennis skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tennis Success is once again providing area youngsters an opportunity to learn the sport and more with a summer program at The H-E-B Tennis Center.

Ages range from third grade to 12th grade. They spend six hours a day, four days a week learning the fundamentals of the game.

The program also focuses on education and training.

"We want to help make them great human beings for their community," said Tennis Success Executive Director Cher-ri Pena. "We want them to have the discipline tennis teaches them, so they can reach their potential."

Kids do that by spending part of their time in the classroom working on projects and learning new ideas.

Tennis Success coaches are former students of the program, and they are strong believers in what the program stands for.

"Teaching them is really satisfying and I am emotional about it," Shanyce Ramos said. "These kids need the courage and motivation to be successful in life.