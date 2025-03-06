South Texas residents invited to volunteer, participate in 2025 NCAA Men's Final Four in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Tx — The 2025 NCAA tournament is in motion, and so is the trophy. It stopped at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Wednesday afternoon during the South Texas Road Tour.

NCAA basketball trophy handler Mary Ullmann Japhet says the 2025 Men's Final Four in San Antonio is a celebration of basketball for all of Texas.

"We are so excited to welcome everyone from Corpus Christi and South Texas to San Antonio April 4-7 for the Men’s Final Four. We want everyone to feel welcome," said NCAA basketball trophy handler Mary Ullmann Japhet.

Don't worry if you can't get tickets to the big games because there are plenty of family-friendly events planned in downtown San Antonio as part of the Final Four excitement.

The Men’s Final Four brings a variety of events open to fans of all ages, including:

"We have more than 2,500 volunteers who help make his event a success. And I can bet that some of them are from Corpus Christi. We want everyone to be a part of this," added Japhet.

The San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC) launched its volunteer program in December for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four, which will take place April 4 through 7, 2025. The program aims to recruit 2,500 volunteers to help welcome more than 200,000 visitors and locals to downtown San Antonio during this iconic event.

Volunteers will help with several activities, including greeting fans, supporting event operations, and engaging with visitors.

Volunteer requirements include:

Must be 18 years or older by the time of application.

Completion of a mandatory background check.

Commitment to a minimum of three or four-hour shifts between March 31 and April 7, 2025.

Attendance at a volunteer orientation session in March 2025.

All volunteers will receive a 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four uniform (polo, cap, and sling drawstring bag), four complimentary tickets to Fan Fest, an invite to the exclusive Fan Fest Preview event, and an invitation to a post-event celebration party in May 2025.

How to Register:

Registration is now open at www.ncaa.com/mff. Interested individuals must create an account, select their shifts, register for an orientation date, pass a background check, and then join the team bringing the 2025 Final Four to life.

The Semifinal Games are on Saturday, April 5, at the Alamodome. The National Championship is on Monday, April 7, at the Alamodome. All the fan engagement events are April 4-7 in downtown San Antonio.

There's a special offer for you and your family: Use code GameON25 to receive 50% off per ticket to the Fan Fest!

