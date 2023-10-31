Sinton Pirates putting in the work to earn fourth straight district title

SINTON, Texas — South Texas is in for an exciting final week of regular season high school football. While some district titles have been claimed, several are up for grabs. One big time match-up is in Sinton against Ingleside in District 15 of 4A-Division 2

“Having the pressure, having people talk about it is part of the privilege of having a championship team,” Sinton Head Coach Michael Troutman said.

Sinton is 6-2-1 on the year and 3-0 in the district. After early losses to Beeville and Calhoun, Troutman said the team came together and ignored the outside noise. He said they have taken care of business by executing the smallest of details.

“They have really understood the importance of executing with every opportunity that you have," Troutman said. "That includes special teams, that includes from the littlest thing to the type of block, to your hand placement, to your quarterback reads.”

Senior Aidan Moody said his team had his back early in season as he fought through some adversity. Moody broke his ankle last season and it lingered into this season.

"I had to overcome a lot of adversity this year. So, just my teammates helping me on and off the field, and the relationship we built, and the family that we have here is just great. It's a fun experience," Moody, a linebacker for the Pirates said.

Now they will be taking on an undefeated Ingleside Mustangs squad, who Sinton overpowered in a 32-0 shutout last season. But that win isn't on the Pirates' minds now.

Moody and fellow senior Colby Hesseltine said it doesn’t matter the opponent, Sinton prepares in a way so that they don’t beat themselves.

“It’s a faceless opponent every week. We prepare the same. We’re going to go in there and do what we know how to do and play football,” Moody said.

“A faceless opponent. We’re going to come out here. We’re going to do our thing at practice. We’re going to give everything we got. Friday night, we’re just going to go out there and do our thing,” Hesseltine who plays tight end, wide receiver and defensive end for the Pirate saids.

"It's not about the team that we're facing. It's about us getting better," Troutman said.

Sinton has won four straight against Ingleside and eight of the last 10 games against them.

In fact, since Coach Troutman took over in 2019, Sinton has only lost one district game which was to Rockport-Fulton in 2019. Since then they've won three straight district titles and are looking for the fourth in a row.

“It means carrying on the tradition back whenever I played and back to the former athletes that played. And, the boys are carrying on that tradition because we don’t expect anything less here in Sinton. Every day we come out and we earn it," Troutman said.

“It’s everything for us. It’s our goal, first goal of many goals. It's just a stepping stone on our way to our end goal."

No matter the outcome, Sinton has locked up a spot in the playoffs and will look to make a deep run.

Sinton and Ingleside kickoff at 7:30 on Friday Nov. 3 at Pirate Stadium. To catch highlights, watch the 10 p.m. broadcast on the Friday Night Fever on Kris 6 News to follow the game.

"Two quality teams, two quality coaching staffs, great kids at both schools. It's what Friday night lights is about in South Texas," Troutman said.

