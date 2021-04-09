Rockport-Fulton softball vows to finish it

ROCKPORT, Texas — The 2021 softball season is starting to gear up as teams from across the Coastal Bend are preparing for the end of the season and their playoffs.

In Class 4A, the Rockport-Fulton Pirates are currently breezing through their schedule and are the No. 1 team in the classification in the state.

The team wears a shirt every day at practice with the words: finish it.

"This team has dealt with (Hurricane) Harvey, they have dealt with COVID," Rockport-Fulton coach Melissa Reyes said.

"Just finishing what we did last year and finishing our goals," said Siarah Galvan.

The goals are lofty as this team is aiming to play late into the season into the state tournament.

The deepest run the Pirates' softball team has made in program history was a regional semifinal appearance in 2016.

"That's one of their goals to surpass that," added Reyes.

Their top ranking has put a target on the Pirates' backs.

"It puts more pressure on your back because everyone knows that you are number one," said Galvan. "I think it makes us better."