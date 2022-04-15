Record breaking Beeville Junior High athletes catch the eye of the track and field world.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Only eighth graders, Beeville Moreno Junior High School track and field stars Brian Rivas and Davyn Perez are good enough to beat high school track and field athletes.

Rivas recently ran the 400 meters in just 52 seconds, a good enough time which would have finished second at the high school district meet.

His time also broke a 39-year-old Moreno school record.

"My family pushed me to be the best I could be and my mentality helped me a lot," said 14-year-old Rivas. "In the 400 meters, it goes by very fast and you have to have a plan before you run. My goal is to get out fast in my first one hundred and open it up on the backstretch and the last 150 is all guts and glory."

Just as impressive, Davyn Perez broke a 23-year-old record in the triple jump.

His jump of over 41 feet smashed the old Moreno school record by 2-feet, 2-inches, a record he really wanted.

"I was pushing for that this whole year just trying to get stronger and do my best," said Perez. "I just push myself every day and work on getting stronger." His record jump would have been good enough to finish second at the high school district meet, as well.