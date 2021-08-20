Paralympics Games kicks off Tuesday in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan — We are four days away from the official start to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Today the Tokyo 2020 organizers held a flame gathering ceremony for the event, which is starting a year later than originally scheduled like the recently concluded Summer Olympics.

Three separate flames gathered from 62 different areas across Tokyo were combined into one.

The Tokyo flame will be combined with other areas across japan to make up the overall Pparalympic flame.

The scaled-down torch relay will continue with the flame until the start of the games on Tuesday.

The Coastal Bend will be represented in the Paralympics this year by Jillian Williams from Odem, who is part of the U.S. Women's sitting volleyball team.

She will take the court along with her team on Aug. 27.

We'll all be rooting for you Jillian. Good luck! We hope you all bring home the gold.

The Paralympic Games will be broadcast on MSNBC and during prime time on KRIS 6.